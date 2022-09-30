COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Friday, the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs and Georgia State Firefighters Association held their 2022 Memorial Service for deceased firefighters at the Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center. In attendance were fire department workers and their families. Chaplain Bruce King of the Georgia Association of Fire Chiefs led the invocation and benediction. Chaplain Ronnie Cowart of the Georgia State Firefighter’s Association gave a speech and a prayer. A major theme in his speech was unity.

“Unity today is the greatest thing we have – supporting and strengthening one another,” he said. “You see, I always thought that man, the chief’s at the top, right?”

Cowart said a fire chief isn’t more important than his or her team, and, in fact, is their greatest supporter. He said rookie firefighters are empowered by unity with their teams to succeed.

Cowart said no amount of right actions could wipe out a wrong action.

“You can’t wipe those things away on your own,” he said. “We have to go to someone that can. That’s the same as when I’m weak and afflicted in the department, I can’t do things on my own, I have to come to you for help because I can’t do it. I have to come to you. I have to make sure that we have everything, that I have everything in the right order and that you know that look, I messed up.”

He said that the memorial service would honor “real” people rather than “perfect” people.

“God is not calling you to be perfect,” he said. “He’ll do that part. He’s calling you to be real. And if you’ll be real, and you’ll have a little bit of humility about it and you do the right things, he will make you successful the same way as we should treat one another.”

Cowart said people have to lean on each other to “succeed and grow.” He said the greatest things people do are those that help people around them be successful.

“I’m going to tell you,” he said. “Sometimes I’m not going to like you, and sometimes, you’re not going to like me. But my favorite scripture, one of my favorite scriptures is Proverbs 27 and 17. It says, ‘Iron sharpens iron. So shall a man sharpen the countenance of his friend.’ It doesn’t mean we’ll always agree, but it means that we will always strive to be better together. So today, let’s celebrate those that did the exact same thing.”

The names of deceased firefighters were displayed in a slide show and said aloud. Each time a firefighter was named, a member of the Columbus Fire Department Honor Guard carried a candle to the front of the room and set it down on a table.

