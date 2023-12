COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Fire & EMS is responding to a fire in the 6500 block of Buena Vista Road.

First responders are on the scene as of about 4 p.m. late Friday afternoon.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan who is currently on the scene, one person is dead and that another may possibly be dead.

As of now, Bryan says the structure is still too hot for Columbus Fire Fighters to enter.

WRBL will continue to share updates when more details are available.