COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On May 25, a residential fire occurred near the intersection of 15th Ave and Rhodes St., according to Columbus Fire & EMS Division Chief John Shull.

Columbus Fire & EMS received report of the incident at around 8 p.m. Shull says it was a “duplex fire involving two rooms,” and that the fire may have stemmed from a candle.

Five people were reported to be displaced by the fire.

News 3 arrived to the scene at around 8:45 p.m. At that time the fire seemed to be under control. Two firetrucks, two ambulances, and three Columbus Police cars were present at that time.

