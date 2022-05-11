COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — They were playing a game of chicken on First Avenue, between the Government Center and the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts this morning.

A brood of chickens was roaming the streets before 8. One person even fed them crumbled saltines.

A block to the south could have spelled real trouble for this crowd. They were getting awfully close to Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant.

Talk about things coming home to roost.

Several Sheriff’s deputies were watching the birds, No word yet if the birds were appre-HEN-ded.