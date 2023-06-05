COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A now-former part-time employee with the Muscogee County School District (MCSD) was arrested on child molestation and sodomy charges, according to the Columbus Police Department.

Hugh Perryman was arrested on Wednesday, May 31, following an alleged off-campus incident with a student.

According to MCSD, Perryman had no prior disciplinary record with the school and he cleared all background checks.

The school district says it immediately terminated Perryman after finding out about his arrest.

Perryman’s first court hearing was held on Thursday, June 1.

This case is being investigated by the Columbus Police Department.