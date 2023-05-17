COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Former President Donald Trump is set to come to Columbus in just over three weeks, according to an email that was sent to GOP delegates by the party.

Trump, alongside numerous other Republican political leaders, are being brought to the Fountain City for the 2023 Georgia GOP State Convention happening June 9-10. The convention serves as a way for the Georgia Republican Party to nominate candidates and leadership as well as establish priorities and bylaws.

The Columbus Georgia Convention & Trade Center was named as the site of this year’s convention in May of 2022.

In November of 2022, Trump became the first prominent Republican to enter the 2024 presidential campaign making the official announcement from his Mar-A-Lago estate.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was Georgia’s first congressional representative to endorse the former president. Greene’s endorsement came the same day he announced his bid.

Trump has the most noteworthy endorsements at 72 including ten U.S. senators and two governors.

WRBL expects to learn more details on the former president’s visit to the Fountain City as the convention draws near.

Georgia Republican Governor Brian Kemp had previously announced he will not attend this year’s state GOP convention in Columbus.