COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association.

Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition.

The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in a social media post that outlined Grange’s highlights during his lifetime of service.

There is no additional information on Grange’s passing at this time.