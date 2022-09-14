COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Retired Commanding General behind the Best Ranger Competition passed away at the age of 97 on Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, according to The U.S. Army Ranger Association.
Retired Commanding General David E. Grange, Jr.’s name will always be remembered through the David E. Grange, Jr. Best Ranger Competition.
The U.S. Army Ranger Association honored him in a social media post that outlined Grange’s highlights during his lifetime of service.
There is no additional information on Grange’s passing at this time.
“For 97 years, this man gave every ounce of his life back to his family, his community, and his country. Through his dedicated service to others, he in turn designed a legacy for us to receive as individuals, as soldiers, and as an entire community. He is THE Standard. The legend of the game. Even in our grief of never seeing him on this side of the Earth, his spirit will always be felt and forever revered. To our Airborne Ranger in the sky, rest now. You’ve lead the way.”The U.S. Army Ranger Association