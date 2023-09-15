COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — One of the co-defendants in the Foxy Lady Lounge shooting from 2020 pled guilty in court on Friday morning.

Santonio Lamar Williams, who previously turned down a plea deal, pled guilty to three charges in connection to the shooting death of Samuel London.

Back in June, three other co-defendants in the case pled guilty to lesser charges. Vic’Trez Thomas, Cecil Berguin and Jyquarious Varner pled guilty to entering an auto, although they were facing felony murder charges.

There is no word on Williams’ sentencing at this time. WRBL will keep you updated.