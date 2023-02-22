COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A gas leak near a newly-opened hotel in downtown Columbus is now controlled, according to Fire Marshal/Division Chief John Shull.

The gas leak was located at the parking garage of the Hampton Inn at the corner of Broadway and 12th Street, says Shull.

Although the hotel is open for business, the garage is still under construction. Shull says a worker hit a natural gas line, causing the now-contained leak.

