COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— For the first time in 20 years, the Georgia Police and Fire Games are being hosted right here in Columbus.

This year marks their 39th games, preparations to bring them to the Fountain City have been underway for the past two.

“A lot of us went to the previous host city just to kind of get an idea of what we needed to do and how we needed to implement the 40 events in a weeklong setting and all the competitors coming in,” Executive Director of the Columbus Sports Council Merri Sherman told WRBL. “We learned a lot from the previous host, and we’ve been implementing different things over the last two years to get ready for this occasion.”

Deputy Chief of Operations at Columbus Fire & EMS Daniel Macon helped submit the bid to the Georgia Police and Fire Games Board for Columbus to host the weeklong event two years ago. He says the last time the games were in the Fountain City was in 2002.

“It was a camaraderie filled event that we felt that we just need to bring back to the city so we could showcase our law enforcement and our fire departments and other public safety departments.”

In 2002, the games had the largest turnout to date with over 1,200 competitors. Chief Macon says this year they have more than 700 competitors registered, and more are signing up each day.

“This is a pretty big event for our city in that we get to give back to our first responders,” Sherman said. “It’s been a pleasure working with our entities here in the city. Columbus Fire & EMS, the Columbus Police Department, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. The camaraderie between those three entities has been fantastic and it’s been just wonderful being a part of that here in our city.”

A sentiment shared by both Chief Macon and Assistant Chief of Police Joyce Dent-Fitzpatrick.

“It brings us all together, and there were people that I didn’t even know existed in other divisions and departments in the city that now we’re the closest of friends,” Chief Macon said. “And I can call them, and they can call me when we have those issues.”

“We are friends for life. We have built over the years a friendship that is beyond measure as far as just getting along, not just for our agencies, but for us as people,” Asst. Chief Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve already said let the games begin. We are team CPD, but we’re also Team Columbus One. So, either way, if Columbus Fire & EMS win, or the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department gets the gold medal, it benefits all of us.”

Other benefits from these games include exposure to the Fountain City. Downtown Columbus has been quite the hotspot this June with the Georgia GOP Convention, Miss Georgia Scholarship Competition, and now the Georgia Police and Fire Games all happening one after another.

“Over the last two years, that was one thing that the Georgia Police and Fire Games Board, they wanted to make sure that we had all the amenities for their competitors, all the restaurants, the hotels, the attractions. I mean, they’re seeing that firsthand that here in Columbus,” Sherman said. “One of our board members for the Georgia Police and Fire Games is here for the very first time. And he is absolutely blown away with the restaurant scene and all the friendly people that he’s encountered so far.”

That board member, Douglas Kerns, checked into downtown Columbus days ahead of the games with his family. He says they plan on staying throughout the rest of the week.

“Columbus is awesome. As the vice president of the Georgia Police and Fire Games. We are glad to be here. We are glad that Columbus is the host,” Kens said. “We normally don’t get together unless there’s a big tragic event or a funeral. So, this here is very important for us to come together and meet everybody.”

The public is also invited out to meet their local first responders this upcoming Saturday at the South Commons Softball Complex.

“Please come out and support our agencies. We’re going to have ‘Touch a Truck,’ we’re going to have the police motorcycle rodeo, which is awesome… it’s a family friendly event. We have softball going on that day as well. We’ll have police cars, police motorcycles, we have our ATV’s our UTC’s, we have all kinds of equipment that we use on a day-to-day basis from all the agencies, so please come out to support our local first responders.”

Games start Saturday at 8 a.m., they are free and open to the public. More information about Saturday, and the rest of this week’s events can be found below.