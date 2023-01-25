COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Defendants in the Staunton Drive shooting case are filing for immunity, according to judges with Georgia’s Superior Court.

Defendants Eurica Turpin and Ceonna Turpin were both charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year-old Markayla Kalleah Marshall on March 31, 2022.

According to officials, both defendants filed a motion stating their immunity from prosecution “when taking a life while defending themselves from an aggressor trying to harm them.”

The immunity hearing is on Friday, Jan. 27 at 12 p.m. in the Government Center.

Previous Coverage: