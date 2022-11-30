COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Looking for a unique shopping experience? Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse in downtown Columbus will host a new German-inspired holiday market on Saturday, Dec. 3 from noon to 4 p.m. There will be German inspired food as well as local artists and makers. Admission will be free.

Verronica Smith, who is in charge of the event, said that while a photographer will take holiday photos inside Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse, most vendors will be outside in the parking lot.

She said she was inspired by a similar German holiday market she saw in North Carolina to create this event.

“There was a local brewery there that use to host an event just like this,” she said. “As a military family, we have been able to experience so many different events across America. This one was a blast. The community really embraced it.”

Smith said the market had many handmade, wooden and unique items.

“And so, with a lot of the local business owners and small shops around here and vendors that are usually at the Columbus Saturday or Sunday market, they make a lot of those handmade things, and they have a lot of those things to offer,” she said.

Smith hopes the Columbus German holiday market will grow and become increasingly German-inspired over the years.

If you would like to sell something at this event, Smith asks that you only apply if you are a local artist, craftsman or maker, small business, local bakery, local food vendor or farmer. Creators who create or provide German themed products in their booths will be entered to win a spotlight vendor award. The prize will consist of a gift card and up to $150 of advertising for your business. Text (314) 532-4575 for a vendor application and information.

Chattabrewchee Southern Brewhouse is located at 1301 6th Ave, Suite C. Another sponsor of this event is Sales Manager Kelli Tomlin with CMG Home Loans.