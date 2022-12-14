COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— One Columbus staple is set to expand in the coming months, bringing their baked creations to another iconic city landmark in Midtown.

Golden Donut has been providing the people of Columbus sweet treats since 1983. The locally owned and operated donut shop has undergone temporary closures and changes of ownership in their nearly 40 years of operation. Colt Miley became a co-owner of Golden Donut towards the beginning of 2021.

The business is expanding to a new location: the old Burger King building on Wynnton Road. With the announcement of an additional location, he assures customers they are still holding true to the roots the shop came from.

“The biggest thing for me is I want people to know that we’re trying. It’s the original recipes, it’s as much of the same people that have been working here forever. Things won’t always be perfect, but we try our darndest to get it and make it right and make it exactly what people grew up on,” Miley said.

Miley and his business partners took ownership of the shop after previous owners had to temporarily close due to strains from the COVID-19 pandemic. He says they have always anticipated opening additional locations.

“We knew going in that we didn’t want to just have one donut shop. We wanted to bring Golden Donut to a bigger market of Columbus, not just where it was originally located,” Miley informed.

Midtown says the former Burger King on Wynnton Road is a prominent piece of Columbus’ history. Miley shares he is excited to combine these two pieces of the Fountain City’s history.

“Every day I hear people say, ‘Oh, I love that building, I grew up there, or I had my birthdays there’ or whatever. So, it’s exciting again to see like another piece of Columbus history come back to life,” he said.

The new location is considered a Place of Pride for Midtown. The house has been around for nearly 100 years. It was built in 1924.

Burger King purchased and renovated the house to operate as a restaurant in 1982. They kept many of its original residential features. Miley says they plan to keep those features as well which will allow customers, small groups, and organizations to use them for meetings. He also says they do plan on keeping the playground.

Miley expects to open their new doors by late February.

