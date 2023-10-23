COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Goodwill is partnering up with the Georgia Department of Community Supervision to hold an expungement workshop and hiring event on Wednesday.

Expungement refers to the legal procedure which allows removal of specific offenses from someone’s records. This event intends to provide insight into procedures and benefits revolving around expungement.

The workshop starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 2 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Goodwill Career Center. After the workshop, the hiring event with over 300 positions kicks off before it comes to a close at 2 p.m.

Jobs include Milliken, Koch Foods, T-Mobile and more.

Goodwill Industries says to dress for success with multiple copies of your resume on-hand.

For more information, go to www.goodwillsr.org/reentry.