COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The public is invited to attend a groundbreaking ceremony with civic and community representatives to kick off the renovation of the South Columbus Public Library, says a press release from Chattahoochee Valley Libraries. The event, which will also commemorate the library’s temporary relocation to Our Lady of Lourdes Church on Torch Hill Road, will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 15 at 4:30 p.m. at the library, located at 2034 South Lumpkin Road in Columbus.

The South Columbus Public Library has only had cosmetic updates since it first opened in 1992. The renovations will expand the public and work space to over twice its current size and is expected to enable library staff to better serve the local community. The press release notes that many youth from nearby South Columbus Elementary School and Eddy Middle School participate in after-school programs each weekday at the library.

The renovated library will feature a larger children’s department and dedicated teen space, a 75-seat public meeting room, an enlarged computer area with updated technology and additional study rooms.

“We can’t wait to give the South Columbus community the library they deserve,” Library Director Alan Harkness said. “Everything about this expanded branch will be about providing custom service to our local residents.”

The current location will close on Thursday, Nov. 10 to facilitate construction. The temporary location at Our Lady of Lourdes Church is expected to open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 17. The temporary location will have the same phone number, (706) 243-2805 or (706) 683-8805, and hours of operation, which are listed at www.cvlga.org/south-columbus-public-library.

Gordy Construction Company is doing the renovations, which are expected to take 12 to 14 months with the renovated library re-opening in spring of 2024. This project was made possible by Muscogee County ESPLOST, the Georgia General Assembly and the Muscogee County Library Foundation.

For additional information, call the library at (706) 243-2805 or visit www.cvlga.org.