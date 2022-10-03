COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — If you have any hazardous waste or broken electronic equipment lying around your home, you’ll be able to dispose of it responsibly soon. On Saturday, Oct. 8 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. the Columbus Consolidated Government Public Works Recycling and Sustainability Center and Keep Columbus Beautiful Commissions’ Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) & Electronic Equipment Recycling Project will accept various kinds of waste that shouldn’t go in the city landfill and/or can be recycled, says a Public Works press release.

This event will take place at the Columbus Consolidated Government Recycling and Sustainability Center located at 8001 Pine Grove Way.

Items that will be collected include:

Paint and solvents – Latex paint, oil-based paint, furniture strippers, paint thinners, etc.

Lawn care chemicals – Fertilizers, pesticides, pool chemicals, herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, etc.

Cleaning products – Bleach or products containing bleach, ammonia or ammonia-based products, all-purpose cleaners, furniture polish, spot removers, scouring powder, oven cleaner, bathroom cleaners, bug spray, etc.

Automotive products – Motor oil, oil filters, gasoline, antifreeze, lubricants, car batteries, brake fluid, transmission fluid, car wax, metal polish, fluorescent light bulbs, etc.

Electronic equipment – computers, printers, fax machines, copiers, consumer electronics.

Televisions will not be collected.

For more information, email kcbc1987@columbusga.org or call (706) 225-4008.