UPDATE 10/27/2022 5:10 p.m.: According to Muscogee County School District Communications Director Kimberly Wright, Eddy Middle School received a threatening phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 27.

The school was placed on lockdown. An investigation with the Columbus Police Department and the Sheriff’s Office began.

The lockdown was lifted at around 4:20 p.m. Law enforcement is still present as of 5:10 p.m.

There is no further information available at this time. The investigation remains ongoing.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is heavy law enforcement presence near Eddy Middle School with at least fifteen patrol vehicles on South Lumpkin Road.

According to Director of Community Affairs Brittany Santiago with the Columbus Police Department, there is no active threat at Eddy Middle School.

