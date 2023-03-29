UPDATE: WRBL spoke with Columbus police who say earlier this afternoon, the hospital received report of a woman in the parking garage with a gun.

Police state there is no evidence of this nor an active shooter. The Columbus Police Department swept the hospital and the emergency room is now re-opened.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is heavy police presence at St. Francis Emory Healthcare.

It appears no one is being let in or out of the emergency hospital entrance at this time. WRBL is on the scene.

St. Francis-Emory Healthcare posted the following on it’s Facebook:

“At St. Francis, safety is at the heart of what we do, for the patients we serve and the team members who serve them. Our priority is always to protect those entrusted to our care and our dedicated caregivers.

Following reports of suspicious activity in a parking garage late Wednesday afternoon, we are coordinating with local authorities to investigate the situation. Out of an abundance of caution, we have temporarily placed the hospital on lock down. We will continue to work with law enforcement to determine the facts of this incident and provide updates when appropriate.“

– St. Francis-Emory Healthcare

This is a developing story. We will update this article with new information as it becomes available.