Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus, Georgia, according to Yelp

(STACKER) — Barbecue, also known as BBQ for short, has captivated the taste buds of millions of people across the world; its smell, a quintessential part of backyard parties and long, lazy holiday weekends. This cooking method involves slow cooking and smoking meat over an open flame or heat source. Beyond the slab of baby back ribs and brisket that we’re probably familiar with, barbecue has a long history dating back centuries and is rooted in various cultures.

The earliest origins of barbecue can be traced back to the Taino people, who were Indigenous to the Caribbean. By the 19th century, the technique became widespread in the American South, primarily using pork. Taino people didn’t use the word barbecue. Instead, this method of cooking food over a raised wooden grate was referred to as barbacoa.

As time passed, techniques and flavors evolved as a result of colonization, globalization, and advancements in technology. Today, barbecue has become a beloved food all over the world. In the United States, there are four distinct styles: Memphis, North Carolina, Kansas City, and Texas BBQ. Memphis is renowned for pulled pork; North Carolina for smoked pork infused in vinegar sauce; Kansas City for dry-rubbed meats, and Texas for grilled brisket.

No matter the style, however, barbecue can be enjoyed anywhere, but if you’re specifically looking for the best places to enjoy the savory and mouthwatering delights, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Columbus using data from Yelp. Rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Keep reading to see if your favorite spot made the list.

#26. Mike & Ed’s Barbecue

– Rating: 2.0/5 (7 reviews)

– Address: 7590 Schomburg Rd Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue

#25. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.0/5 (86 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5435 Whittlesey Blvd Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

#24. Cook Out

– Rating: 3.0/5 (48 reviews)

– Address: 3189 Manchester Expy Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue, Burgers, Juice Bars & Smoothies

#23. LongHorn Steakhouse

– Rating: 3.0/5 (88 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3201 Macon Rd Columbus, GA 31906

– Categories: Steakhouses, American (Traditional), Barbecue

#22. j’junior’s BBQ

– Rating: 3.5/5 (3 reviews)

– Address: 6331 Moon Rd Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue

#21. Country’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.0/5 (113 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1329 Broadway Columbus, GA 31901

– Categories: Barbecue

#20. Country’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.0/5 (193 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6298 Veterans Pkwy Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue, Southern, American (Traditional)

#19. 13th Street Bar-Be-Que

– Rating: 3.0/5 (32 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 5506 Veterans Pkwy Columbus, GA 31904

– Categories: Barbecue

#18. Texas Roadhouse

– Rating: 3.0/5 (150 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2970 N Lake Pkwy Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Steakhouses, Barbecue, American (Traditional)

#17. Country’s Barbecue

– Rating: 3.5/5 (129 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 3137 Mercury Dr Columbus, GA 31906

– Categories: Barbecue, Southern, American (Traditional)

#16. Q Korean Steak House

– Rating: 3.5/5 (80 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 2643 Manchester Expy Columbus, GA 31904

– Categories: Korean, Barbecue

#15. Sugga’s

– Rating: 3.5/5 (17 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1805 Wynnton Rd Ste B Columbus, GA 31906

– Categories: Barbecue

#14. Wing Master

– Rating: 3.5/5 (13 reviews)

– Address: 5390 Veterans Pkwy Columbus, GA 31904

– Categories: Chicken Wings, Barbecue, Seafood

#13. Smokey Bones

– Rating: 3.5/5 (195 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 5555 Whittelsey Blvd Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue, American (Traditional), Chicken Wings

#12. Smoke Bourbon and BBQ

– Rating: 3.5/5 (254 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 1047 Broadway Columbus, GA 31901

– Categories: Cocktail Bars, Barbecue

#11. Chester’s Barbeque

– Rating: 3.5/5 (65 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 547 Veterans Pkwy Columbus, GA 31901

– Categories: Barbecue

#10. Shane’s Rib Shack

– Rating: 3.5/5 (57 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 7529 Veterans Pkwy Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue, Southern

#9. Wynnton Pit BBQ & Diner

– Rating: 3.5/5 (8 reviews)

– Address: 2500 Buena Vista Rd Columbus, GA 31906

– Categories: Barbecue

#8. Macon Road Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0/5 (34 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 2703 Avalon Rd Columbus, GA 31907

– Categories: Barbecue

#7. Clearview Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0/5 (88 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4222 River Rd Columbus, GA 31904

– Categories: Barbecue

#6. Smokey Pig Barbecue

– Rating: 4.0/5 (42 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 1617 11th Ave Columbus, GA 31901

– Categories: Barbecue

#5. Moe’s Original BBQ

– Rating: 4.0/5 (14 reviews)

– Address: 1421 6th Ave Columbus, GA 31901

– Categories: Barbecue, Whiskey Bars, American (Traditional)

#4. Zombie Pig BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (261 reviews)

– Price level: $$

– Address: 6201 Veterans Pkwy Ste B Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue

#3. Pepper’s Barbeque & Catering

– Rating: 4.5/5 (29 reviews)

– Price level: $

– Address: 4620 Warm Springs Rd Columbus, GA 31909

– Categories: Barbecue

#2. Neicys BBQ

– Rating: 4.5/5 (31 reviews)

– Address: 359 23rd Ave Columbus, GA 31903

– Categories: Barbecue, Sandwiches

#1. The Emeralds Touch

– Rating: 4.5/5 (9 reviews)

– Address: 5150 Hamilton Rd Columbus, GA 31904

– Categories: Barbecue, Food Trucks

This article has been re-published pursuant to a CC BY-NC 4.0 License.