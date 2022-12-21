COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Historic Columbus has installed an exhibit about Dr. John Pemberton, the pharmacist remembered for inventing Coca-Cola, in the main lobby at the historic YMCA building at 118 East 11th Street in Columbus. Justin Krieg, director of planning and programs for Historic Columbus, said the building is now used by the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Greater Columbus Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

He estimated that installation of the exhibit started about a month and a half ago.

“We wanted to find a new location for the exhibit,” he said. “And conveniently, there was a space in that building that really just kind of fit the size of the exhibit.”

Krieg said the exhibit features text and dialogue about Pemberton’s time in Columbus and development of his Coca-Cola formula.

Shown above is a part of the Dr. John Pemberton exhibit.

“And then, from a actual artifact standpoint, there are a lot of items that really would have been used in displays in one of his pharmacies that would have been located around town,” he said. “So there’s a lot of period-era apothecary bottles, devices they used to make medicine, and then there’s also different commemorative Coca-Cola bottles throughout time.”

Krieg said there are multiple portraits of Dr. John Pemberton in the exhibit. One of them is from a Coca-Cola museum in Atlanta.

“And then, there’s a family portrait of Dr. Pemberton and his wife and their son,” he said. “So there’s various advertisements, Coke bottles, memorabilia, things like that that are on display.”

The exhibit contains a rare Tuft’s soda fountain.

“It would have been kind of like an early day kind of drink dispenser, almost like if you went to a restaurant today, then you could put your cup up to the Coke dispenser,” Krieg said.

The museum was previously located Convention and Visitors Bureau location on Front Avenue.

“And so that would have been the location where, if you were a visitor to town, you might walk in there and grab some brochures about sites and things to visit and see in the area,” Krieg said. “So we had that exhibit on display kind of in a section of their office building.”

Before it was located on Front Avenue, the items in the exhibit were on display at Pemberton’s historic home in Columbus.

“It’s a unique collection in the sense that it includes a lot of items that are not necessarily from Dr. Pemberton’s pharmacy,” he said. “But they’ve been collected by different family members around town who donated to our organization because we had ownership of the Pemberton house that’s down on Seventh Street at the time. And so, we used it as a house museum.”

Historic Columbus sold the Pemberton house for private ownership years ago, Krieg said.