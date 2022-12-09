COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Uptown Columbus will hold its first annual Holly Jolly Market on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 9 a.m. to noon along the 1000 to 1100 blocks of Broadway. Guests will be able to shop with 102 vendors, hear Christmas music from A Tuba Christmas and visit with Santa, says a press release from Uptown Columbus Inc.

Vendors will sell things such as holiday-themed items, jewelry, baked goods, jams, woodcraft signs, charcuterie board boxes and more. A Tuba Christmas will perform on the 1000 block of Broadway from 11 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. Santa will be near the fountain on the 1000 block of Broadway.

“Be sure to come out and support these local small businesses and enjoy the holiday season in Uptown,” said Tracey Green, director of communications and marketing for Uptown Columbus. “With live holiday music and a visit with Santa, the Holly Jolly Market will have a little bit of everything for everyone to enjoy.”

Click here to find the list of participating vendors and businesses.