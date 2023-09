COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Ignite Sports and Impact Performance is holding a home run derby to benefit Grayson Napier who recently lost his mom, dad and brother in a car wreck.

“Homeruns for Hudson” will be on Sunday, Sept. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Golden Park.

Kids ages nine to 12 are asked to bring their bat and gloves to the benefit.