COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Nearly one month ago, a Columbus memorial set to honor the lives taken by homicide was found destroyed.

The Columbus Homicide Victims Memorial was reported vandalized by the Columbus Parks and Rec on Sept. 19. The memorial has been overseen by the District Attorney’s Victim Witness Office since the mid 90’s after being started by Jim and Bernice Johnson following the murder of their daughter and three grandchildren, one unborn, in 1995.

Director of Victim Services Shelly Hall tells WRBL several family members set out Friday night, Oct. 14, to restore the memorial. All of the bricks are now back in their rightful place.

The DA’s Victim Witness Office is currently working with the Dragonfly Trail Network to go forward with their plans of building a new structure for the site.

“We are still planning to move forward with an entirely new structure, but it might take some time. The papers have been drawn up to work with Dragonfly Trail Network and allow them to accept donations and assist in building a memorial that will (hopefully) stand the test of time (and vandals),” Hall shared.

Hall says she plans to go before city council next week to get their approval for the renovations.

The Columbus Police Department is still investigating the vandalism, anyone with information is asked to call CPD’s tip line at 706-653-3188.

