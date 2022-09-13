COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The general public is invited to attend Hope Harbour’s “Celebration of Hope” luncheon, at which guests can learn about the organization’s mission against domestic violence, values and ways to get involved, according to Hope Harbour’s website. The event will take place on Thursday, Sept. 29 at The Bibb Mill Event Center, located at 3715 1st Avenue in Columbus, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

This will be the first time since 2019 that the event was held in person.

This year’s keynote speaker will be inspirational speaker and author Velera Wilson, who speaks about building women’s confidence and her own experience with assault. Wilson wrote “You’re Absolutely Worth It,” which is about approaching life with more confidence. She is also the founder and CEO of Positive Identity, a company that helps women develop career skills. Hope Harbour’s website states that Wilson “has created millions in revenue through marketing for several top Fortune 100 companies including AT&T, Ford Motor Company and Fiserv.”

Guests can purchase an individual seat for $40 or a table that seats eight guests for $320 on Hope Harbour’s website. Guests don’t need physical tickets to get in. After they purchase an electronic tickets, their names will be put on a list.

There will be a raffle at the event in which participants can win a gift basket.