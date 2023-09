UPDATE 9/21/23 4:26 p.m.: Columbus Fire Marshal and Division Chief John Shull told WRBL the house fire on Vernon Drive was an electric fire.

No injuries reported. The fire is under control.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A house is on fire at Vernon Drive and Boyd Drive near the Columbus Airport, according to police.

Multiple CPD units and a fire truck were present on late Thursday afternoon as of around 3 p.m.

We’ll keep you updated.