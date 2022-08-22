COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Saturday, the Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional hosted their inaugural Teddy Bear Clinic which allowed kids to learn the ins and outs of all the pediatric services offered at their children’s hospital.

Hundreds of kids checked in to take their stuffed animals through the various departments of the hospital. Stations were set up across the conference center where teddies got an x-ray, vaccinations, underwent surgery, were fit for casts, and so much more.

The goal of Saturday’s clinic? Exposure.

Piedmont Columbus Regional’s Children’s Miracle Network Officer Jessie Brown explains how events like these are put on in an effort to mold a positive outlook for children who may be heading into the clinic themselves.

“We decided to do a Teddy Bear Clinic to raise awareness for our Children’s Hospital and all the pediatric services we have in our community. Kids will bring out their teddy bear, their favorite stuffed animal, and be able to experience what they would if they had to enter the children’s hospital but the teddy bear does everything. So they’ll go into surgery, they’ll go get labs done, get shots, all of that stuff that really kind of scares children,” Brown shares.

There were even tables set up to teach kids about various health conditions and how to manage them like diabetes, sickle cell anemia, and varying forms of cardiovascular health.

In addition to this, the event also provided exposure to the various health advocacy partners available to the Columbus community.

“We have the fire station, law enforcement here, our EMS unit, the D.A.R.E. truck, Safe Kids Columbus is here, our sickle cell, so just so many of our community partners which brings so much awareness to everything we have,” Brown says.

Director of Safe Kids Columbus, Pam Fair, set up her own table for the clinic where she pointed out some toxic household items to kids in an effort to prevent potential poison scares.

“We’re all about helping kids to be safe and preventing any of those hospital stays or emergency room visits, and today we’re talking about poisons and how a poisoning can send a child to the hospital so fast and we’re teaching kids the rule, ‘don’t touch, don’t taste, ask first,’” Fair informs.

However, if kids find themselves in a situation where, they have to check-in to Piedmont Columbus Regional, they will be well prepared.

“If they ever do have to come to our Children’s Hospital, they’ll say, ‘oh I remember when my teddy bear had to get an x-ray, I remember when my teddy bear had to get a cast,’ and it’ll take out the fear of that for them,” Brown says.