COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Today as the nation pauses to remember the tragic events of 9/11, one Columbus school spent the day thanking all of Muscogee County’s first responders in remembrance of the lives lost in 2001.

“On September 11th, 2001, our nation faced a terrible and lifechanging crisis,” Brookstone School’s Statement of Gratitude read. At 8:46 a.m., the first plane crashed into the North Tower.

“Although many individuals lost their lives that day, countless other lives were saved by the incredible bravery of those who willingly risked their lives in order to save their fellow Americans.”

Brookstone has made it their mission to remember those lost, and those that protect and serve.

“We not only want to pay tribute to those first responders who risked and even gave their lives in 2001. But, we also want to honor the men and women who continue to risk their lives on a daily basis to make our community safer.”

Senior and Head Prefect, Trish Calhoun, read the school’s Statement of Gratitude to first responders Monday morning, the 22nd anniversary of 9/11.

“It felt really personal. I wanted to go thank every one of them,” Calhoun said. “It was really nice to just see them face to face and not just drop the box on their door. It was nice to give them a message of thank you.”

While Calhoun was not alive during the attacks, her school has made it their mission to ensure their students recognize the loss of 9/11, and the continued sacrifice it takes to be a first responder.

“It’s history for them now. They weren’t born when this event took place,” Head of Upper School at Brookstone School, Gary Sulivan said. “I think we have a responsibility to inform the students of what happened and remind them of the history.”

Students from Pre-K all the way through 12th grade brought in their own baked goods to donate to first responders Monday morning, dating back to 2002, making this 21-year tradition.

“I think it’s vitally important. I don’t think our men and women in the military and public safety, police officers, law enforcement, etc., get enough recognition in a world… a divisive world really, where they are often portrayed as the bad guys and they’re not,” Sullivan said.

“We know that your service may often go unrecognized, and therefore, today we would like to say thank you. You are an inspiration to the students, faculty and staff of our school. On behalf of Brookstone, we offer our sincere thanks and true appreciation for all you do to make our community great.”