COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Superior Court judge did not rule Tuesday on a bond request from a Columbus restaurant owner facing multiple sex charges.

Dennis Cleaveland Thompson, 37, was seeking bail on allegations he placed cameras and recording devices in the restrooms of a downtown restaurant he co-owned.

Thompson has been jailed since Sept. 28. He is being held without bond.

Six of the charges involve minors.

Judge Ben Richardson denied bond last month, but this Tuesday he told Thompson’s Attorney, William Kendrick, and prosecutor George Lipscomb, to prepare orders in the next ten days.

Kendrick was asking for $50,000 bond on all charges. Lipscomb told the court the case remained under investigation and additional charges could be forthcoming.

The prosecutor asks that Thompson continue to be held in the Muscogee County Jail without bond.

Thompson’s father and uncle made an appeal to the court to allow him to be released on bond. They told the court he would be doing construction work at the family’s Harris County home.

Thompson’s uncle told the judge it is a large family that would see Thompson has continual supervision if he were released.

None of the victims spoke to the court.

Thompson remains a co-owner of the restaurant, according to court testimony. There is an injunction that will keep him away from the business and its operations.

There is currently a civil lawsuit involving Thompson’s ownership in the business, according to court testimony.

