COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Junior League of Columbus plans to participate in the Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) for the seventh year, the organization announced in a press release. Through this initiative, it will “raise community awareness about poverty and diaper needs.”

The initiative will take place from Monday, Sept. 26 to Friday, Sept. 30. To observe the event, each participating member will wear the same black dress every day of the week and a button that says, “Ask Me About My Dress!” Participants will post images daily on social media with the hashtag #JLCdoesLBDI.

The Junior League of Columbus became a nationally recognized diaper bank in 2017 and is the only diaper bank serving South Georgia. The closest other diaper bank is over a two-hour drive away. The Junior League of Columbus has distributed over 100,000 diapers since it began collecting them. It will keep collecting diapers until the end of May.

“Announcements about diaper distributions are forthcoming,” says the press release.

Anyone who wants to donate diapers to the Junior League of Columbus can purchase them directly from the organization’s Amazon wishlist. They can also donate diapers to the following locations:

Max Fitness

3049 Tower Rd, Columbus, Georgia 31909

Master Clean

3521 Macon Rd, Columbus, Georgia 31907

3617 Hilton Ave, Columbus, Georgia 31904

5000 River Rd, Columbus, Georgia 31904

Taylor CPA & Associates

1230 Brookstone Centre Parkway Columbus, Georgia 31904

Saturday, Sept. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022 is National Diaper Needs Awareness Week. The press release says infants need up to ten diapers a day, whereas toddlers require about six. Disposable diapers can cost as much as $100 a month per baby.

“Despite being a basic hygiene need, diapers are not covered by Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC),” says the press release. “Over 30% of women with children in diapers can’t afford an adequate supply, forcing many families to make one or two diapers last the whole day.”

Not having enough diapers can create health risks such as rashes and urinary tract infections for children and emotional problems for parents and children.

“Without diapers, babies cannot attend daycare or participate in early childhood education programs,” says the press release. “Without childcare, mothers cannot go to school or work to further their education and provide for their families.”

About Junior League of Columbus

The Junior League of Columbus, founded in 1931, describes itself as a volunteer organization that aims to develop the potential of women and improve the community through a signature issue it calls The Healthy Child. It states that The Healthy Child “includes six areas of focus: protection, nutrition, education, mentoring, advocacy and health care.”

The Junior League of Columbus has over 475 active and sustaining members and has contributed over $1 million to the community. Each year, its active members contribute over 5,000 hours of volunteer service. For more information, visit www.jlcolumbus.com.