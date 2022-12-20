COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Starting Monday, Dec. 26, Keep Columbus Beautiful will partner with Chattahoochee River Conservancy, Columbus Parks and Recreation and the Columbus Public Works Department to host a community-wide Christmas tree recycling campaign, says a press release from Keep Columbus Beautiful. Christmas trees will be collected at drop-off locations throughout Columbus from Monday, Dec. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 8.

They will be located at:

Shirley Winston Park

Cooper Creek Park

Dinglewood Park

Britt David Park

Oxbow Meadows (at the main gate)

Trees must be stripped of lights, decorations and nails before recycling. They can be dropped off during public park hours.

Trees will be incorporated into fish habitats in local lakes. The press release explains that trees recycled this way are bundled together to form reefs. The reefs will give young fish a hiding place from larger fish, provide new nesting grounds and help algae grow. The algae will feed aquatic bugs, the bugs will feed small fish and the small fish will feed larger fish.

If you would like more information, call Lisa Thomas-Cutts at (706) 225-4008 or email kcbc1987@columbusga.org.