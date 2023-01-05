COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which will fall on Monday, Jan. 16, concerned citizens will have an opportunity to do good for the community. Keep Columbus Beautiful, in partnership with Turn Around Columbus Inc., will honor the legacy of the civil rights leader with their sixth annual community cleanup of the MLK Learning Trail from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Volunteers should gather at these locations below by 10 a.m.:

Carver High School (3100 8th St. in Columbus)

A.J. McClung YMCA (1175 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Columbus)

There will be transportation on-site to bring volunteers to the starting point of the trail and back to their vehicles after the cleanup.

Volunteers will travel from both points, meeting up at The George Washington Carver Victory Garden and Farm at 1830 Shepherd Dr. behind Marshall Success Center.

A group photo will be taken, and participants will get community service certificates.

Lunch from Chester’s BBQ will be provided to volunteers at 1 p.m.

Click here to register for this event.

Email kcbc1987@columbusga.org or call (706) 225-4008 for more information.