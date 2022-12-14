COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — On Wednesday, approximately 60 fifth graders at Key Elementary School in Columbus gathered in the school gymnasium to graduate from D.A.R.E., which stands for Drug Abuse Resistance Education. Their teachers were Akeya Byrd, Rebecca Simpson and long-term substitute teacher Angela Brummitt.

Cpl. Paul Moody of the Columbus Police Department was in charge of the program and taught the students in it. He said in an interview that it had lasted 10 weeks. He explained that D.A.R.E. is meant to prevent children from using drugs and help them with issues such as bullying and decision making.

“There’s a lot of peer pressure in schools, all kinds of decisions that they have to make,” he said. And so, it just educates them and equips them on how to answer people that are asking them, ‘Do you want a cigarette? Do you want a vape? Do you want to try alcohol or beer?’”

Moody said he emphasizes health in his lessons because he wants students to be healthy their whole lives. He said he thinks D.A.R.E. is a great program and that he and former students recognize each other in public.

“They just have once set of lungs,” he said. “They just have one. All of those body parts that can be harmfully affected by whether it’s tobacco or alcohol or any other drug. We don’t want the harmful health effects on their bodies.”

Key Elementary Principal Dr. Jacqueline Flakes said the D.A.R.E. program is important because as students grow older, they’ll be faced with dangerous temptations.

“And this program gives them strategies of how to combat those different temptations they may face whether it’s making bad choices or being introduced to something illegal or drugs,” she said.

At the beginning of the program, Flakes gave a welcoming speech.

“Good morning everyone,” she said. “I want to welcome our parents, grandparents to the program today.”

Flakes thanked Moody for supporting the students for weeks.

“He could have chosen to be somewhere else, but he chose our school for this semester, so we certainly appreciate his hard work and his efforts,” she said.

Flakes told students that people don’t have to do things for them, so they should express gratitude when they do.

“So when someone is giving you things to put in your toolbox of life, take them and take them seriously and use them wisely,” she said.

Moody had a question and answer session with the students that was meant to be fun. All questions pertained to what students had learned from D.A.R.E. Students who answered correctly won stickers.

After that, students sang “I Will Dare,” a song about making good choices in life.

Moody talked to the students about the importance of making good choices. He also talked to them about mental health.

“So depression is real,” he said. “If you’re having thoughts and you need help … Go to your parents or go to your teachers or call me … You are not alone if you feel lonely. You don’t have to feel alone. There are lots of people out there that want to care about you and help you out.”

To graduate from the program, students had to write a D.A.R.E. related topic on the topics of their choice. Those who graduated were given certificates.

Five students – three with the best essays and two runners-up – were chosen to go on a field trip in May. The three winners were Sima Patel, D’mariun Clark and Yamisha Lindsey. The runners-up were Bralyn Farley and Makayla Johnson.