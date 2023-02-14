COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valentine’s Day 2023 is here and our local businesses are offering some specials to celebrate the holiday.

From hand-dipped strawberries to glow axe throwing, we have you covered.

Take a look at what’s going down in Uptown Columbus.

  • Eighteen85: Special Drink Packages on 2/14
  • Denim & Oak: Valentine’s specials from 2/11 to 2/14
  • Salt Cellar: Valentine’s specials and regular menu on 2/10, 2/11, 2/14
  • Stock Market: New seasonal menu with reservations open on 2/14
  • The Black Cow: Special Valentine’s menu on 2/14
  • Nonic: “Two Dozen Roses”, a county/western themed Valentine’s on 2/14
  • Epic: Special menu with reservations open on 2/14
  • Kilwin’s: Hand-dipped strawberries
  • Trevioli Italian Kitchen: Prix Fixe menu from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at $160 per couple on 2/14
  • The Animal Farm: A La Carte specials and normal menu from 2/10 to 2/15
  • The Loft: Valentine’s specials and regular menu from 2/10 to 2/14

Not looking to eat? Here’s some local activities for Feb. 14.