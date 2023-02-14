COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Valentine’s Day 2023 is here and our local businesses are offering some specials to celebrate the holiday.
From hand-dipped strawberries to glow axe throwing, we have you covered.
Take a look at what’s going down in Uptown Columbus.
- Eighteen85: Special Drink Packages on 2/14
- Denim & Oak: Valentine’s specials from 2/11 to 2/14
- Salt Cellar: Valentine’s specials and regular menu on 2/10, 2/11, 2/14
- Stock Market: New seasonal menu with reservations open on 2/14
- The Black Cow: Special Valentine’s menu on 2/14
- Nonic: “Two Dozen Roses”, a county/western themed Valentine’s on 2/14
- Epic: Special menu with reservations open on 2/14
- Kilwin’s: Hand-dipped strawberries
- Trevioli Italian Kitchen: Prix Fixe menu from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. at $160 per couple on 2/14
- The Animal Farm: A La Carte specials and normal menu from 2/10 to 2/15
- The Loft: Valentine’s specials and regular menu from 2/10 to 2/14
Not looking to eat? Here’s some local activities for Feb. 14.
- Columbus Axe: Glow Throw from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Uptown Wine & Spirits: 10% off all corkcicle products
- Uptown Exclusives: Spend $125 to get a free Kendra Scott piece and $50 to receive a free Sugarfina rose box
- Whitewater Express: Bogo + buy one get one half off deals
- Happy Heart Hype House: Speed dating at $35, reserve online (7 p.m. to 9 p.m.)
- Pedal Pub Columbus: Speed dating