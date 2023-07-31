COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL is following the career of an aspiring actor from Columbus. So far, his jobs have taken him to various parts of Florida, Georgia, and even Washington, D.C.

Carlton Tynes IV, 10, has already built an impressive resume for any actor working their way into the industry. The upcoming 5th grader at Eagle Ridge Academy shares how his career took off.

“I said mom, I want to be on TV,” Tynes said. “Then she started applying me for jobs, and then here I am now.”

“When he did that, I knew that was the sign to further pursue the acting,” Tynes mother Antonia Colón said.

Tynes career started with modeling; however, this past October he began landing acting roles. Tynes has been cast in B.E.T.+ original Average Joe, Tyler Perry’s show Ruthless, Disney’s The Slumber Party, BMF on Starz, television series Big RV Remix, and television series Two. His favorite part, the joy he shares with his audience.

“Making people laugh. That’s the whole reason why I like acting,” Tynes said. “Because my personality allows me to make people laugh, and it makes me smile and it makes me feel happy when I do.”

Tynes encourages every kid with a dream to chase it, no matter how young they are.

“I would just tell you if it’s ever too hard, just keep trying,” Tynes said. “At first I was just landing background roles, and roles that are not that important. I still am, but I’m slowly working my way to the top.”

To parents of kids with big dreams, Colón has one message.

“My advice to parents, regardless of what it is. Once you see that your child has a passion or a gift for something, invest in them,” Colón said. “Whether it’s your time, your money, finding the resources for them. These are moments that count that you can’t get back.”

Tynes says he wants to continue his love for making people laugh and hopes to one day become a stand-up comedian. For right now, he says he’ll stick with the big screen.

How to Connect with Tynes

Instagram: CarltonTIV

Facebook: Carlton A Tynes IV