COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Many walkers and joggers out for the morning in Heath Park had dogs. The question was whether the dog was leashed or not. Carolyn Weinbaum, owner of the Developing Canine in Columbus, said Heath Park is one of her favorite places to take students to practice off-leash skills.

However, the trainer, who has owned her business locally for over a decade, explained not all off-leash walking is safe. According to Weinbaum, making sure pets have a stable base of on-leash training before going off-leash is crucial.

“Off-leash training isn’t for going down the street with your dog off-leash, it’s for being in safe places like this park,” the trainer said.

With the help of a former student, a two-and-a-half-year-old Cardigan Welsh Corgi named Benning, Weinbaum demonstrated safe off-leash practices. The corgi originally came to Weinbaum after he ran away from his owner to chase a firetruck and broke his leg after bouncing off its rear tire.

Benning finished his eight-week training course during the pandemic via Zoom and later completed Weinbaum’s “residency” program where he worked with the trainer for one-on-one instruction. He now occasionally stays with Weinbaum while his owner, Judy, is travelling.

She noted, even with an off-leash trained dog in a safe park, there are instances where the pet should be on-leash or close by.

Although Benning showed no signs of darting away, Weinbaum had him leashed as she sat on a park bench to discuss his training. She explained, even in a safe park, dogs should be leashed when their caretakers cannot pay full attention.

The trainer pointed out another dog owner who walked by with his pet far ahead of him off-leash on the trail. As they passed, the owner called his pet.

“He told him [the dog] to stay with him, so that was really, really good, but if the dog decided not to [listen], he had no recourse, none whatsoever,” said Weinbaum as she watched first the dog, then its owner disappear around the corner.

Trainer Carolyn Weinbaum leashed Benning as they pass a flock of ducks. (Olivia Yepez)

Benning demonstrates his off-leash capabilities, walking a few paces ahead of trainer Carolyn Weinbaum. (Olivia Yepez)

Benning walks on-leash to start off his walk in Heath Park. (Olivia Yepez)

With the leash removed, Benning is trained to stick by Carolyn Weinbaum’s side unless otherwise instructed. (Olivia Yepez)

As they practiced off-leash walking, Weinbaum called Benning back to her side whenever she saw another dog or person going by, leashing him as a safety measure. Despite her caution, Weinbaum felt she could trust Benning not to “bolt off” if he was unleashed due to his training, which she said is a safety precaution in itself.

According to Lost Pet Research and Recovery, between 11- and 16% of dogs go missing at least once over a five-year period, based on a 2012 study by the ASPCA. Weinbaum speculated dogs who are not trained well may break away from their owners if their leashes broke or a door at home was opened. Some of this, she said, comes from a misunderstanding of the correct way to socialize a dog.

“Socializing should be when you can take your dog anywhere in public and they’re neutral, that they’re able to walk past dogs, walk past people,” Weinbaum said.

According to the trainer, people often mistakenly train their pets to seek out attention from other humans or dogs. They also don’t stop the dog from being curious about everything they pass. These are reasons why dogs may jump on people and bark at the door – or chase after firetrucks, in Benning’s case.

Weinbaum’s goal is to train pets to be indifferent to the world around them, only reacting to stimuli provided by their owner and other pets they are allowed to play with, as opposed to every other person or dog that passes by. She recommended beginning training as soon as possible when a puppy is eight weeks old.

For dogs older than eight weeks, the Animal Humane Society recommends practicing socialization for at least the first year of life. They also offer guidelines for older dogs, imparting adult dogs can still live happy lives despite being untrained for off-leash privileges, although this means it is probably best to refrain from dog park visits.

Alternatively, Weinbaum advised continually training a dog throughout its life and practicing neutral behavior. The trainer likened it to how a gym-goer must stay consistent in their fitness routine in order to preserve their physical condition.

She said, “Training is for the life of the dog.”