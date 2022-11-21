COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Every year, spectators gather at 5784 Ironstone Drive in Columbus to enjoy The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular. The Christmas light display will be back this year, but it will be much smaller than it was previous years.

“I did reduce it tremendously,” said Jerry Ludy, who is in charge of the light show. “I’ve just got my house decorated with a few items. And I’ve got the 30-foot Ferris wheel, put that together this year.”

Ludy said it takes a “tremendous” amount of time to put the light show together. In the past, he and his son have started setting it up in August. Ludy said that setting up the light show takes time away that would be better spent with his son’s family.

“We just hope that everybody understands the dilemma we’re under about the amount of time it takes to get everything put together,” Ludy said. “It’s just me and my son, so… Putting a half a million lights up, it takes a little time.”

Last year, Ludy decided he wouldn’t do a display this year. But then he decided to put something up for all the people who look forward to their show.

“In the past years, we’ve included my house and four other homes around my house in the display because we’ve got some great neighbors,” he said.

Last year’s display was the one of the largest Ludy and his son have put together. But this year, it will only be in their yard.

Ludy said he and his son will redesign a lot of the display in 2023.

“In the past, I’ve included in other yards, which the ski lift would travel 120 feet from my yard over to the road to the neighbor’s yard,” he said. “So that will be eliminated. We’ve had the frog that jumped from my house to a neighbor’s house and across the road to the other yard. So all the things that incorporated the neighbors’ yards will be eliminated. And I may modify those. I’m not sure exactly what my plans are on that, yet. But I will be just increasing a lot of things in my yard. I’ll bring back some of the oldies.”

Next year, the show may or may not involve the neighbor to the left of the Ludy house.

The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular will run from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. Sunday through Thursday, it will run from 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it will begin at 6 p.m. and may stay lit as late as 10 p.m. Music synchronized with the lights can be heard on 90.1 FM.

Ludy hopes there will still be a good turnout at the light show this year and that the show will raise a lot of money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The Ludy’s Christmas Light Spectacular states on its website that it has raised $205,620.51 for the Georgia Chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which grants the wishes of children with critical illnesses.