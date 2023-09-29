COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man was arrested by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office on Friday.

MCSO tried to pull over a black Chevrolet pick-up truck. Deputies say the driver, Fredrick Huff, got out of the truck and ran away.

According to MCSO, Huff physically resisted deputies. The MCSO K-9 was deployed and deputies state Huff tried to use a knife against the K9 as well as investigators.

Huff was arrested and taken to the Muscogee County Jail. He faces these charges: