COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The CEO of a venture capital firm was sentenced to eight years in prison after the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia says he defrauded over 50 investors, including two Columbus residents.

Georgia Iakovou, 30, of New York City, is set to serve 97 months followed by three years of supervised release. Iakovou previously pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud on Aug. 8.

Back in July of 2021, the U.S. Secret Service (USSS) started investigating a pre-initial-public-offering scheme started by Iakovou, who was the CEO of Vika Ventures LLC in New York.

Vika Ventures was a boutique venture capital firm headquartered in New York. The firm alleged it specialized in pre-IPO investments in early and late-stage private companies.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office provided this explanation of Iakovou’s scheme:

“Iakovou advertised that Vika had access to buy pre-IPO shares in private companies such as Palantir, Airbnb, SpaceX and Stripe. He claimed that once these private companies went public and the mandatory six-month lockout period expired, Vika would distribute the purchased shares to the investors.

In fact, Iakovou had neither access to pre-IPO shares in the advertised companies nor owned the shares at the time of the solicitations. While Iakovou did take the victim-investors’ money, he did not purchase or acquire any of the promised shares.

Iakovou established fake email domains, posed as representatives from private equity brokerage firms and created fake bank statements among other tricks to carry out his fraud scheme.“

USSS found more than 50 victims from across the country gave Vika Capital between Jan. 2020 and Dec. 2021. Two of those victims were Columbus locals.

Bank records for Vika’s investor account showed victims paid about $5,958,505 to buy pre-IPO shares of select private companies. None of these individuals received their promised shares, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The money was rerouted to several accounts, including bank accounts. The funds were then used for private jet charters, cars, home furnishing, artwork, luxury clothing and accessories.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Iakovou spent $135,528 on a 2021 Corvette Stingray as well as more than $500,000 on luxury watches, one being a $231,799 Patek Philippe timepiece.

This case was investigated by the U.S. Secret Service.