COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A fatal stabbing left one man dead, according to the Columbus Police Department.

CPD responded to the 100 block of 31st Ave. on Sunday night.

Police say Brandon Tells, 23, was stabbed in the chest. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan confirmed to WRBL Tells was pronounced dead at 11:45 p.m. in the Piedmont Columbus Regional ER.

Erin Smithson, 23, has since been arrested.

WRBL will keep you updated.