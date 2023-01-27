COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A downtown Columbus protest scheduled for Friday afternoon has drawn the attention of Columbus Police, Mayor Skip Henderson told WRBL.

A community rally is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at 1301 Broadway, according to a flyer that has been circulating online.

The flier states the group is protesting the death of activist Manuel Esteban Paez Terán on Jan. 18 at a site for a proposed Atlanta police training center, known as “Cop City.”

“We are aware of the Columbus protest and are preparing a response,” Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson said Friday morning. “We will be there and make sure everyone is safe.”

That response will include multiple agencies, Hederson said.

The group protesting in Columbus has not received a city permit to protest, Henderson said.

Under city ordinance, protests with more than 15 people must be permitted.

“If the crowd gets larger than 15 people, we will disperse it,” Henderson said.

The Atlanta protests last weekend spilled into the streets of downtown Atlanta on Jan. 21. Six people were arrested during a Saturday protest in Atlanta. It turned destructive after activists set a police car on fire and vandalized multiple buildings.

According to the online flier, the target of the Columbus protest is a large Alabama-based construction company.

Brasfield & Gorrie, LLC, headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, is one of the United States’ largest privately held construction firms, providing general contracting, design-build, and construction management services for a wide variety of markets.

Brasfield & Gorrie has the contract to build the police training facility. The company’s Atlanta offices were targeted in May of last year, according to multiple reports.

The company has a Columbus presence and a Front Avenue office. Brasfield & Gorrie is currently finishing a multi-use complex called The Rapids on Front Avenue.

The protest is scheduled for 3:30 at Broadway and 13th Street near the Brasfield & Gorrie Columbus construction site.

In an online flier announcing a “Community Rally,” there was this statement: “Brasfield & Gorrie you have blood on your hands! Drop the contract with the Atlanta Police Foundation.”

WRBL has reached out to a Brasfield & Gorrie spokesman and is awaiting comment.