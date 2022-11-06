COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is working towards making the Riverwalk a safer place.

Sheriff Greg Countryman took to Facebook to share the addition of two full-time bike deputies who will be dedicated to patrolling the Riverwalk and some parks.

He cites the new role to multiple, recent incidents involving sexual assault and sexual harassment on the Riverwalk.

“We’ve had, I know three women, be sexually assaulted on our Riverwalk. As sheriff, I don’t want that to happen anymore,” Countryman said.

One of the more recent incidents on the Riverwalk happened this past July, one man exposed himself to individuals on the Riverwalk while performing a lewd act.

Several other victims reported similar experiences, one victim took a took a photo of the suspect, who Columbus police later identified as Javion Howard, 28.

Howard was arrested and charged with four counts of indecent exposure.

Countryman says his goal is to eliminate incidents like these and make Columbus’ citizens, especially women and children, feel safe utilizing the great amenities of our county.

Sheriff Countryman’s full message can be found below.