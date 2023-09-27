COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— The Centers for Disease Control says those experiencing homelessness are five times more likely to be affected by mental health disorders than those with stable housing. In addition, the CDC says those individuals have limited, if any, access to healthcare.

“About 75% of the ladies that come in here are either fighting mental illness or drug addiction,” Brandi Nicols, Valley Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Center Supervisor said.

Homelessness rose 13.5% from 2022 to 2023 according to United Way’s Home for Good results.

“A good portion of homeless seeking shelter are suffering from some sort of mental illness or substance abuse issues, which is also considered a mental illness,” Jamie Lea Pierce, SafeHouse Ministries’ Director of Connection Services told WRBL.

276 individuals counted either on the street, or in a shelter.

“A lot of men that have an addiction get depressed, get anxiety, get worries, especially when they come in and they don’t know to expect,” Ernie Perritt, Valley Rescue Mission’s Men’s Homeless and Addiction Recovery Program Director said. “So, we see that a lot. But Jesus got them through that.”

Of those 276; 207 were housed in a shelter, 69 on the street.

“A majority of the ladies that come in have mental illness or drug addiction or a combination of both,” Tiffany Watson, Valley Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Center’s Program Assistant shared.

The number of children experiencing homelessness up 350%, 36 of those 276 counted were children. New Horizons Intensive Case Management Supervisor Brooke Burns says those experiencing homelessness are more susceptible to developing mental illnesses, if not diagnosed already.

“Just mainly because, like with the community of Columbus, we know that there is a higher crime rate. So, you’re being exposed to things that you wouldn’t experience if you were housed,” Burns said. “There’s an increase in depression because you’re there on your own. You’re going through the elements. There could be PTSD, anxiety and just anger issues coming through because, ‘okay, why am I homeless? This doesn’t make any sense. Why can’t I get the help that I need?’”

But what is considered mental health?

“The best way that I can describe it is with the example. Okay, you take care of your physical health by seeing the doctor, making sure that you are taking your medication. If you have a broken bone, go and seeing the doctor getting that fix,” Burns described. “Mental health is dealing with your brain, making sure that if you are experiencing anxiety, depression, you see the doctor, ‘hey, something’s not right. This isn’t how I normally am.’ And taking the medication go through counseling, whatever the case may be for that.”

Two local non-profits, SafeHouse Ministries and Valley Rescue Mission, both have a homeless program offering temporary housing while trying to help individuals get back on their feet. Director of Connection Services at SafeHouse, Jamie Lea Pierce, knows all too well what it’s like trying to battle mentally, and physically.

“I used to be homeless. I used to be in active addiction. I was self-medicating as a coping mechanism because I didn’t know how to deal. I didn’t know how to cope with my divorce. I didn’t know how to cope with, you know, big life changes that can be devastating,” Pierce said. “So, I self-medicated with drugs and alcohol. There was definitely some mental health in there as well, some depression. And we see a lot of that come through the SafeHouse with the self-medicating. A lot of people are, you know, standoffish to even talk about mental health. That’s why the relationships that we create at the SafeHouse are very important. Getting people to open up and even feel comfortable enough to ask for help.”

SafeHouse reports seeing about 10-15 intakes a week.

“A question is always asked if they have any previous mental health diagnosis, if they’re in services, where they’re in services at,” Pierce informed. “Our two big, main service providers for mental health here in Columbus are New Horizons and American Work.”

SafeHouse is not a treatment facility for mental health, making those partnerships crucial.

“With SafeHouse, majority of the time what I am seeing is depression, anxiety and then more of the serious persistent mental illnesses, which is schizophrenia, schizoaffective disorder, bipolar, major depression,” Burns said.

Valley Rescue Mission also refers people to New Horizons. Valley Rescue Mission’s Women and Children Center Program Assistant, Tiffany Watson, describes what she sees walking through the front doors.

“Severe anxiety, bipolar, severe depression, paranoia, which comes along with drug addiction, usually drug addiction and mental illness go hand in hand,” Watson said. “Usually, they hear voices, or they have like stories of grandeur, or they are just they’re just begging for help.”

At the center, children also exhibiting signs of mental illnesses.

“Usually that’s been from trauma, from whether the moms have been in addiction, so they’ve been with other parents, or they just don’t know how to channel their emotions. And we’ve seen it numerous times,” Watson shared. “That’s why we like it to be like a home here. And we’ve had children come in and they’ve been terrorizing everything, tearing everything down. And sometimes it just requires a little extra attention. Sometimes it requires medication, but everything you have to reach out for help. That is the main thing. It has to be identified.”

That identification allows Valley Rescue Mission to get in contact with the right resources.

“We’ll refer them to New Horizons. The mobile crisis unit will come out and do an evaluation if they are presenting violent or anything that they may harm themselves or others. They will help out with that,” Watson informed. “But other than that, just getting them stabilized on medication. If they are needing stabilization, they can also go to the Bradley Center, which the best way to enter that is through Saint Francis, and they will get them stabilized on medication.”

If you’re experiencing homelessness and not housed in either shelter, you can still receive help.

“If they meet the requirements which homelessness for more than I want to say, 90 days, up to 12 months, we’ll get them in with us. So hey, let’s make sure you’re meeting these X, Y and Z,” Burns said. “Community case management, which helps just on the lower end. ‘Hey, we need to get you housing when you get your food. We need to get you clothes.’ We’ll connect them to food banks, clothes banks. And if they need assistance with getting on Social Security, getting them on that, getting them assistance with applying for Medicaid.”

New Horizons even provides transportation to and from appointments. The most crucial step in getting help however, is asking for it.

“Don’t be ashamed about reaching out to someone. There is help. It doesn’t always require medication. Sometimes it can just be counseling or speaking to someone,” Watson said. “But no matter what, always reach out and there are people who can help.” And if you don’t know where to start, they have numerous phone calls. Call us at the Valley Rescue Mission and we will be glad to point you in the right direction.”

“Go, come here. We accept people without insurance, Medicaid, Medicare. If you have private insurance, Rivertown Psychiatry, I definitely recommend them,” Burns advised. “Just go, it won’t hurt. Best case scenario, you figure out no, you’re fine. And then if you need medication, taking that medication and seeking out the help because at the end of the day, you’re not alone in this.”

“I’ve definitely been in the same shoes as a lot of our clients homeless, addicted, previously incarcerated. And trusting people was hard for me,” Pierce said. “So, the relationships that we build at SafeHouse are important. Any advice that I would have to be to reach out. Don’t be afraid. You’re not alone.”

If someone is in immediate danger, they should call 911. If struggling is a little more than they can handle alone, individuals can call the suicide prevention hotline– 988. Or, if someone knows they need help but are not yet at a crisis point, they can call 211, a local resource hotline getting people connected with behavioral and mental health experts in our community. Because at the end of it all, you don’t have to be homeless to be struggling with mental health.

“Mental health does not discriminate. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter if you are homeless or not homeless. If you’re making a million bucks, ten bucks at the end of the day, it will happen,” Burns said. “And it’s just not being afraid to ask for the help or even just checking with your friends, making sure that they are okay. It just takes up one question. ‘Hey, are you okay?’”

New Horizons is open Monday through Friday, intake appointments available from 8 to 11 a.m.