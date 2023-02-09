COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A 24-year-old man died in an overnight crash after colliding with a pole, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

Just before midnight, Columbus police received the call about this single-car wreck. Bryan says a Mustang traveling east on Macon Road sustained significant damage when it hit a nearby pole at a curb.

Bryan pronounced the driver, 24-year-old Jarius Jaquan Franklin, dead at 12:10 a.m. Franklin was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, says Bryan.

The Mustang was registered in Albany, Ga., to Franklin’s parents who were notified of their son’s death.

There are no reports of other injuries sustained in this crash.