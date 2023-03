COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office released the identity of the victim from Thursday night’s deadly motorcycle wreck.

According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the crash at JR Allen and Schomburg Road fatally injured 31-year-old Wendell Roderick Smith, Jr.

Bryan says Smith was pronounced dead at 11:55 p.m. on March 23 in Piedmont Columbus Regional. Smith’s cause of death is blunt force trauma, according to Bryan.

Smith’s family has been notified.