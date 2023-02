COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to slow down after a vehicle was clocked speeding at 108 miles-per-hour.

Photo provided by Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office says units will patrol the roads heavily to reduce fatalities and accidents.

“We urge all Citizens to slow down and save lives!”

– The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

The sheriff’s office also states it’ll be educating the public on how to stay safe on Georgia roads.