COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of an unregistered sex offender.

Tommy Lee Porter is wanted for failure to register as a state sex offender and violation of probation.

Tommy Lee Porter, provided by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office

Anyone with information on Porter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 653-4225. Tips can be submitted anonymously at (706) 2250-4285.