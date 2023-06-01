COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— WRBL has some sad news to pass along tonight.

The founder of Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant has passed.

That word tonight from Minnie Hanneman’s granddaughter, Melinda Newton.

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant, known for its southern cooking, such as fried chicken, salmon patties and cakes and desserts of all kinds, was founded in 1986. It sits at the corner of 8th Street and 1st Avenue in the historic district of Columbus.

Minnie specialized in baking wedding cakes before she started her restaurant.

WRBL spent some time with her back in April and learned how she got her restaurant off the ground.

“If you would have seen that restaurant, you would never have opened it… It was all run down. So, I had to start by fixing the walls and fixing the air conditioning, heating and all that you have to have in there. It was quite a job, but afterwards, it was worth the effort because the people started coming in and they were so happy to have a place to eat, and good food to eat.”

Minnie Hanneman was 89.

