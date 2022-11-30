Doubletree by Hilton is located at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. in Columbus.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences will be holding a Southeast Emmy meet and greet breakfast and membership drive on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. This networking event will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel at 5351 Sidney Simons Blvd. in Columbus.

Topics to be discussed will include how to win an Emmy award, NATAS membership and student scholarship info. NATAS would also like attendees’ input for upcoming workshops and seminars.

There will be door prizes and giveaways at this event.

While there is no cost to attend, people are asked to register ahead of time by Thursday, Dec. 1.

The Southeast Chapter of NATAS serves Georgia, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina and North Carolina. For more information or to join, click here. The annual Emmy Awards are presented in Atlanta.

The room block for this event has sold out. Click here to book a room.