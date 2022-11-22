COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tuesday, November 29 is Giving Tuesday, a day when many people will give money to their nonprofit organizations of choice. But instead of asking for donations, The National Infantry Museum plans to celebrate the idea by thanking its donors, says a press release from the National Infantry Museum Foundation, the nonprofit organization that runs the museum.

“We’re calling it Gratitude Tuesday,” said Brig. Gen. (retired) Pete Jones, president and CEO of National Infantry Museum Foundation. “We’re telling our donors how much we appreciate their support of the mission to honor soldiers – past, present and future, as well as to educate the public on their service and sacrifices.”

Jones said The National Infantry Museum relies on donors to keep its doors open, as admission is free. He said the museum’s annual year end campaign, Heroes Among Us, will begin Dec. 1.

“The galleries inside the museum are filled with images and exhibits that tell the story of the American solider from the Revolutionary War right through the Global War on Terrorism,” says the press release. “Outside, visitors will find the Global War on Terrorism memorial, the Vietnam wall, World War II Company Street and other exhibits. Guests don’t leave without a new appreciation for all that soldiers and their families do in support of our nation.”

To show its gratitude on Giving Tuesday, the museum will offer free popcorn to all visitors. Corporate sponsors and 1775 Society members will be able to try the new skydiving virtual reality simulator for free. The museum’s social media accounts will thank donors throughout the day.

“We’ll be asking for year-end gifts soon enough,” Jones said. “Nov. 29 is all about our supporters.”