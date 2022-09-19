COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)— Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day; however, Monday, Sept. 19, today one grassroots organization in partnership with state-wide organizations and city leaders set up shop on Columbus State University’s campus to connect with students and encourage them to vote.

The nonpartisan, grassroots organization Vote Equality stopped in the Fountain City apart of their Ruthless Voter Getter Southern Tour in partnership with other nonpartisan organizations including Black Voters Matter, Women’s League of Voters, the People’s Agenda, and the New Georgia Project. City Councilwoman Toyia Tucker joined the tour on Columbus State University’s campus to help spread one message.

“We’re pushing the message that, one, your vote counts, your vote matters, and your vote is your voice. We want to ensure that we get that message out, especially here on campus,” District 4’s representative Tucker shares.

Some students stopped by to register to vote, the main goal of Tuesday’s visit.

“We’re here to support the local organizations that are registering students to vote or giving people information about voting,” Vote Equality representative Karina Shipps explains.

Those already registered to vote got more information on what’s coming up in their local ballot.

“They showed us who all the people were and what they’re doing to help us in the area,” CSU sophomore Shannon Lanier says.

In addition to sharing information about voting, Vote Equality also spoke to students about one voting amendment that has not been ratified here in Georgia.

“We particularly are also encouraging people to vote equality. We are supporting the publication and certification of the Equal Rights Amendment,” Shipps says.

The 28th Amendment looks to protect the rights of all Americans, despite their sex in promotion of gender equality.

“That means ensuring that you and I actually are written in the constitution. A lot of people don’t know that. You know, initially women were not allowed to vote,” Tucker informs.

The Equal Rights Amendment looks to protect not only the votes of women, but also people of color, LGBTQIA+ votes, indigenous votes, and all other minorities. Part of ensuring this amendment remains relevant is raising awareness and encouraging people to get out and vote.

“It really does affect everyone and you, even if you feel like is doesn’t but it does. And I know some people don’t want to vote because they are like, ‘what does it bother to me?’ But it does,” Lanier says.

Vote Equality’s tour continued in Georgia. They also plan on visiting North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. All four states have not ratified the Equal Rights Amendment.